WINNER announces group comeback in July; Drops exciting trailer for new album

At long last, WINNER is officially coming back! On June 20 at midnight KST (June 19 at 8:30 pm IST), WINNER finally shared the long-awaited news by announcing their first group comeback in over two years. The group will be coming back with new music on July 5! The exciting news was announced by way of sharing a poster of a blue sky, with ‘WINNER’ spelled out in clouds, and a yellow sign in the foreground reading “WINNER, COMING SOON” along with the date ‘2022.07.05’.

Check out the poster, below:

Following this, shortly after 5:30 am IST on June 21, the group’s agency YG Entertainment released a video titled ‘WINNER NEW ALBUM COMEBACK TRAILER’. The trailer begins with WINNER’s Mino walking into a dark hall, swinging a golf bat. He proceeds to place a golf ball with a four-leaf clover painted on it on top of a bottle. As he sends it flying, the other three members of WINNER start walking with purpose, as if they have received a signal.

All the four members gather in one place at the end, and the mysterious trailer ends with ‘WINNER’ flashing on a black screen, along with the same four-leaf clover from the golf ball, followed by the date and time of the release, July 5, 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Watch the comeback trailer, below:

Earlier this year, all four members of WINNER greeted fans together for the first time in nearly two years through a VLive, in January. At the time, the members had revealed, “We have been making preparations for our comeback for a very long time. We also have a lot of schedules planned. We have missed our fans so much. You can rest assured that we are preparing a lot, and we will work hard so that 2022 will be a year full of activities.”

Stay tuned for more updates about WINNER’s July comeback!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Sejeong is sunshine personified in first stills for SBS’ upcoming drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’