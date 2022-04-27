WINNER meets Bollywood: Jinu & Mino dance to Falguni Pathak’s ‘Chudi’; Indian tour in the making?

On April 27, WINNER’s Seunghoon surprised fans when he posted a video of fellow group members Jinu and Mino dancing to Indian singer and composer Falguni Pathak’s song ‘Chudi’. The video starts off with the WINNER’s oldest member Jinu holding his phone up to his ear with its back to the camera, when a hand reaches out to touch the phone and reveals that it is actually the phone’s screen facing the viewers.

This is followed by Jinu sticking out his tongue to tease the camera for having fooled the viewers, and segues to him dancing with fellow member Mino. Watch the hilarious video, captioned ‘FAKE’, below:

When fans realised that the audio used in the video was actually a Bollywood song, the comments were flooded with happy fans. Reactions ranged from excitement to disbelief, as fans watched the video over and over again. Check out some of our favourite reactions, below:

Meanwhile, WINNER is currently gearing up for their first full group concert in two years. Titled ‘WINNER 2022 Concert’, the performances are scheduled for April 30 and May 1 at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall in Seoul. While April 30’s concert will be taking place as an offline show, the performance on May 1 will include an online live stream as well, from 1:30 pm IST onwards on both dates.

WINNER shared a message for fans, saying, “We miss our INNER CIRCLEs so much. What we want more than anything, and what our fans want to see more than anything, is our stage (performance). We want to talk more about what's coming, but we wanted to start out by delivering the best news first, so we are sharing the news about the solo concert.”

With this Bollywood-themed surprise courtesy of WINNER, could we perhaps hope for an Indian tour soon?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Rain confirmed as host for upcoming ‘Street Man Fighter’ prequel show