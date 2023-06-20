WINNER member Kang Seungyoon pens heartwarming letter to fans before mandatory military enlistment

On the afternoon of June 20th, Kang Seungyoon entered the training center, completed his basic military training, and carried out his responsibilities as an active-duty soldier. His enlistment location and time are unknown. Additionally, no separate events are held. After Song Minho, who is serving an alternative service, and Kim Jinu, Lee Seunghoon, who were discharged, Kang Seungyoon is the member who enlisted last.

Seungyoon’s letter:

WINNER member took to the fan site Weverse to share his letter for the fans and he said that he came to give the fans a last-minute update. According to him, the time they've spent together is longer than the time they'd be apart for! Additionally because once they meet again, they will spend more time together. He said that during the brief time they won't be meeting, he hoped that WINNER's songs and lyrics would inspire and comfort all of the fans. He also said that he would keep the Inner Circle's support in his heart and bravely return! He asked Jin Woo and Seung Hoon to keep an eye on that because they said they would work hard to promote so they wouldn't feel his absence. He said, "Inner Circles must always be happy and healthy," because he will also be healthy and well when he returns! He expressed his affection for Song Mino, Lee Seung Hoon, and Kim Jinu, as well as the fans, Inner Circle.

Seungyoon’s enlistment:

Previously, Kang Seungyoon was named an active-duty soldier by YG Entertainment. They stated that Kang Seungyoon wished to enlist quietly and secretly out of respect. They requested the fans' acceptance of the fact that no other event will be held that day. YG went on to say that they would appreciate it if fans could send Kang Seungyoon love and support until the day he returns from his military service in good health. After making it to the top four of Mnet's Superstar K Season 2 in 2010, Kang Seungyoon received a lot of support from the general public. He was chosen as the final debut member for the 2013 season of YG Entertainment's boy band survival show WIN: Who is the Next? After that, in 2014, he made his debut as a member of the group WINNER.

