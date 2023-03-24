WINNER member Song Min Ho pens heartfelt note to fans a day ahead of enlistment

WINNER member Song Min Ho just took it to the group’s official fan cafe and shared a heartfelt letter to fans a day ahead of his enlistment. Song Min Ho started the letter by greeting his beloved Inner Circles (fans of WINNER). He then swiftly moved towards a disclaimer explaining his upcoming brief unavailability. He also stated the latter as the primary reason for writing the letter to his fans in the first place. Asking fans to have happy and healthy days when he is away, Song Min Ho asked fans to have a good time with his brothers Seung Yoon, Jin Woo hyung, and Seung Hoon hyung. Adding to the latter, he told fans that he will make sure to send his regards to them via the other members when he is away.

Song Min Ho’s letter

Elaborating on his time away from them, Song Min Ho told fans that he will use his time wisely and come up with various ways in which he can offer positivity to his fans. In the very same statement, Song Min Ho promised fans to return as a better, more mature person. Concludingly, he bid farewell to his fans and promised to see them the very next day of his discharge. The WINNER member will soon embark on his military commitments which will start with a basic training following which he will serve as a public service worker in the Republic of Korea’s army.

Song Min Ho (Mino)

Song Min Ho is a South Korean music producer, artist, rapper, singer and songwriter. He is a member of K-pop boy band WINNER. Mino debuted as a part of YG Entertainment's boy band WINNER in 2014. Before entering the Korean pop music industry Song Min Ho had been a part of a ballad group for two years.

Besides being part of WINNER, Mino is also a part of hip hop duo MOBB alongside fellow label mate iKON’s Bobby. The duo was formed in 2016 and was fairly active till 2019. Their first and last EP so far was released on September 8, 2016. iKON’s Bobby recently left YG Entertainment and is currently an artist of 143 Entertainment. He collaborated with chart-topping rapper Zico in 2015 for their blockbuster single Okey Dokey. The song went viral after its appearance on hit K-drama ‘True Beauty’.

