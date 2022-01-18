WINNER members reunite; Discuss full group comeback and more on live broadcast

INNER CIRCLE, it’s time to rejoice! For the first time in approximately two years, all four members of South Korean boy group WINNER greeted fans together via ‘V Live’ on January 17. Seungyoon and Mino were finally joined by the two elder members, Jinwoo and Seunghoon, who recently completed their mandatory military service duties. The eldest member, Jinwoo, had enlisted in the military on April 2, 2020 and completed his service on December 31, 2021. Member Seunghoon enlisted on April 16, 2020, and was discharged a few days back in January 2022.

During the much-awaited V Live broadcast, the members shared that they have been thinking that they want to promote as a full group as soon as possible. The group went on to reveal, “We have been making preparations for our comeback for a very long time. We also have a lot of schedules planned. We have missed our fans so much. You can rest assured that we are preparing a lot, and we will work hard so that 2022 will be a year full of activities.”

The latest comeback involving all four members was in April 2020, with WINNER’s third studio album, ‘Remember’. The album peaked at number 3 on the Gaon Weekly Album Chart, and debuted at number 4 on the monthly album chart. ‘Remember’ went on to record the group’s highest first-week sales to date on the Hanteo Chart. Since April 2020, Seungyoon and Mino have been busy with their solo activities.

WINNER debuted in August 2014 with the album ‘2014 S/S’. The lead singles ‘Empty’ and ‘Color Ring’ earned them multiple awards and the name, ‘Monster Rookies’.

