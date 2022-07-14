WINNER members unanimously decide to change their leader again? Find Out

INNERCIRCLEs, we are sure you didn’t see this coming! The members of YG Entertainment boy group WINNER thought of throwing another curveball at their fans when member Hoony shared a screenshot of the WINNER group chat on fan community platform Weverse.

In the conversation, Mino can be seen suggesting the change of the group’s leader from Yoon as the latter has hurt his leg. In accordance with the group’s tradition, the injury means an immediate disqualification. He hilariously asks who wants to be the next leader. Eldest member Jinu is quick to catch the beat as he replies with his recommendation of Lee Seunghoon aka Hoony. Mino counts the vote.

Hoony plays along saying that he will make WINNER a group that’s punctual. Jinu is ready to assign him the first and most important task as a leader, doing the group greeting. Soon, the job of calling out “Guess who’s back?” is handed off to Hoony. An unaware but helpless Yoon replies to the commotion saying that there’s nothing that he can do. Meanwhile Hoony has already accepted his new position as he notes that though he’s the second eldest, he’s now the leader.

WINNER’s leader changing conversation has the internet in splits as the fans cannot help but adore the four members and their dedication to a long going tradition, though in jest. The group has previously changed their leader from Mino to Yoon and if this joke is to be considered, now only the oldest member Jinu is left as someone who has not acted as WINNER’s leader so far.

Who do you think should be WINNER's leader?

