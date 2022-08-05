WINNER’s Jinu to make his acting debut alongside All of Us Are Dead’s Yoon Chanyoung in new ENA drama

On August 5, it was confirmed that WINNER’s Jinu will be making his acting debut in ENA’s new drama ‘Delivery Man’ and the fans are excited! 'Delivery Man' is a drama about a ghost taxi whose guests are ghosts. It deals with various stories centered on a taxi driver who grants the last wishes of ghosts. It is a new work with colorful content that is a mixture of sad drama, thriller, and romance.

Jinu takes on the role of Lee Dong Wook in the drama. He is a person with a beauty that beats idols, so it is expected that he will be able to show a new side of himself. Jinu is expected to challenge acting in earnest through 'Delivery Man' and present a different charm from WINNER in the future. As a member of WINNER, Jinu has been attracting attention for his beautiful tone and extraordinary visuals and now with the drama, he will be attracting more attention. 'Delivery Man' previously reported the appearance of actors Yoon Chan Young and Bang Minah as the main characters of the drama. It is being prepared for release within the year.

Jinu is a South Korean singer, actor and member of WINNER under YG Entertainment. The band debuted on August 17, 2014, with the full-length album entitled ‘2014 S/S’. Jinu also debuted as a soloist on August 14, 2019, with the single album titled ‘Jinu's Heyday’. He had previously acted in a web drama ‘Love For A Thousand More’ alongside bandmate Kang Seungyoon and labelmate Kim Hee Jung. The Naver TV web drama was a joint production of CJ E&M, YGE, and YGKPlus.

