WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon announces solo comeback on THIS date

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon is coming back with solo music! At midnight KST on March 3 (March 2, 8:30 pm IST), the WINNER member announced his solo comeback, due for later this month. The leader of the boy group, Kang Seung Yoon also dropped a black-and-white teaser poster for the upcoming release, revealing the date to be March 14, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Following this, Kang Seung Yoon has also released more details about the upcoming release. The WINNER member dropped a title poster for his solo comeback, revealing the title to be ‘Born to Love You’. Excitingly, Bang Ye Dam, a member of boy group TREASURE, also under YG Entertainment, has written the lyrics for ‘Born to Love You’, and has also participated in composing the song.

The title poster for ‘Born to Love You’ is simple but striking, with Kang Seung Yoon posing as he is softly lit by warm light. Check out the title poster for his upcoming release, below:

Kang Seung Yoon is a singer, songwriter, actor and leader of WINNER. He first appeared on the singing contest ‘Superstar K2’ in 2010, finishing in fourth place. The artist made his acting debut with the sitcom ‘High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged’ in 2011. Following this, he officially debuted as a soloist with his digital single ‘It Rains’ in 2013, and as the leader of WINNER the following year, in 2014.

‘Page’, Kang Seung Yoon’s first studio album was released in March 2021. His upcoming release, ‘Born to Love You’, is his fourth digital single. Stay tuned for more details!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Just In: THE BOYZ’s rapper Sunwoo tested positive for COVID-19