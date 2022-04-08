WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon to make special appearance in Kim Hee Sun & SF9’s Rowoon starrer ‘Tomorrow’

Starring SF9’s Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong, Kim Hee Sun as Gu Ryun and Yoon Ji On as Im Ryung Gu, ‘Tomorrow’ is based on the fantasy Naver webtoon of the same name. The MBC drama follows the newly established 'Crisis Management Team', a team of special grim reapers, in charge of finding people who are on the brink of giving up their lives, and making them want to live again, in order to maintain the balance of the underworld.

The series aired its first episodes on April 1 and April 2, and promptly set a new record with its premiere episode. ‘Tomorrow’ achieved the highest premiere ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama in MBC’s history, recording an average rating of 7.6 percent nationwide and an average of 8.2 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, according to Nielsen Korea.

MBC has released new stills for the upcoming episode, revealing that WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon will be appearing in a special cameo, as singer-songwriter Kang Woo Jin, a rescue target for the ‘Crisis Management Team’. Kang Seung Yoon had previously worked with ‘Tomorrow’ director Sung Chi Wook in the drama ‘Kairos’, leading to him making a special appearance to support the director in the new MBC drama.

The production team of ‘Tomorrow’ shared, “We are grateful to Kang Seung Yoon who decided to star as the main character of this episode despite his busy schedule. Due to Kang Seung Yoon’s passionate acting, the character is drawn even more three-dimensionally.”

