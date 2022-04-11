WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon & MAMAMOO's Moon Byul test positive for COVID-19

On April 11, it was announced by YG Entertainment that WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon has tested positive for the virus by taking a rapid antigen test on April 7. He has consequently suspended all activities and will be focusing on recovery. RBW has also announced the health status of MAMAMOO member Moon Byul who tested COVID-19 positive on April 11.

According to YG Entertainment, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon took a rapid antigen test on April 7 after showing mild cold symptoms and was confirmed positive for COVID-19. According to the current guidelines, the artist will be in self-isolation until April 13 and focus on treatment. Other WINNER members, Kim Jin Woo, Song Min Ho (Song Mino) and Lee Seung Hoon are not exhibiting any particular symptoms and have tested negative.

In other news, agency RBW has announced on MAMAMOO’s fancafe that member Moon Byul experienced a mild sore throat post which she took a rapid antigen test earlier that day. The test results have come out as positive. Moon Byul has cancelled all scheduled activities and will be following the authorities’ guidelines. She has completed 3 doses of the vaccination and only has a mild sore throat as a symptom.

