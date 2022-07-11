WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon’s sustains ankle injury and will take rest; Group to take a break from music shows

On July 11, YG Entertainment, the agency, posted an article titled "WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon's ankle injury announcement" on the fan community Weverse. The agency said, "Kang Seung Yoon felt uncomfortable in his ankle during the performance of the guerrilla event 'Holiday in the City' on July 10. A ligament injury was confirmed, and although there is no difficulty in daily life, the doctor was diagnosed with the need for stability for the time being."

He continued, "As a result, WINNER will be taking a break from music shows this week as it requires performances. However, the artist himself has a strong will to keep his promises with fans, so we have decided to postpone the movement for some schedules." Finally, the agency said, "We will discuss appearing on music shows in the future depending on the artist's recovery status. We would appreciate it if you could understand this with an open mind. We will do our best,” they added.

Kang Seung Yoon is the leader of boy band WINNER. His appearance on the reality television singing contest ‘Superstar K2’ (2010) raised him to prominence after finishing in fourth place. The digital single ‘Instinctively’, became his first number-one single as a soloist and neared 2 million digital copies in sales. On January 12, 2011 he signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment and officially debuted as a solo artist on July 16, 2013 with the digital single ‘It Rains’ and as the leader of Winner on August 17, 2014.

Kang Seung Yoon ventured into acting through the sitcom, ‘High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged’ (2011). His first lead role with the web series, ‘We Broke Up’ (2015) earned his first award in the field with ‘Best Male Actor’ awarded by the K-web Fest Awards. His roles in ‘Prison Playbook’ (2017) and ‘Kairos’ (2020) further solidified his career as an actor.

WINNER released their 4th mini-album 'HOLIDAY', which is their first full album in 2 years and 3 months, on July 5. Afterwards, 'Holiday in the City' was held on July 10.

