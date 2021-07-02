WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon sings OST for ongoing drama Voice 4; Set to release today

Kang Seung Yoon is acting in the drama and has participated in the OST as well. Read to know more about this.

WINNER’s main vocalist Kang Seung Yoon has participated in making a second OST for the fourth season of Voice called ‘Voice 4: Time of Judgment. Kang Seun Yoong has completely engaged in the production of the song as he was involved in songwriting, composing, and producing the song. The singer is also acting in the same drama as Han Woo Joo who is part of the Call Team. The OST’s name is ‘Your Voice’. It is a powerful rock ballad with impactful distortion and guitar sounds. Seung Yoon’s immaculate vocals accentuate the music and make the song more poignant. The soundtrack plays a crucial role as the arpeggio line in the introduction gives a mysterious feel to reflect the character’s unstable psychological state.

Kang Seung Yoon is an all-rounder being a singer, songwriter, and actor. He is the leader of YG Entertainment’s boy group WINNER. Seung Yoon made his solo debut in 2013 and joined WINNER in 2014. He debuted in acting via a sitcom and gained recognition through roles in popular dramas ‘Prison Playbook’ and ‘Kairos’. Seung Yoon has participated in several OSTs. He recently released his first full-length studio album in May 2021 which was called ‘Page’ with lead single ‘Iyah’. The album received commercial success and he joined Voice 4 following the wrap-up of its promotions.

Voice 4 is the new installment in the crime thriller Voice series. This season focuses on a serial killer who has enhanced hearing abilities. Lee Ha Na is the main female lead playing Kang Kwon Joo who also has enhanced hearing ability and is cornered because the serial killer resembles her. She takes help of Derek Jo who is a detective played by Song Seung Heon. Kang Seung Yoon is in a supporting role as a member of the cyber team.

Kang Seung Yoon’s Voice 4 OST ‘Your Voice’ will be released on music platforms on July 2 for everyone to enjoy.

