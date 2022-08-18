WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon snapped holding hands with Moon Ji Hyo? YG Entertainment comments on dating rumors

WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon was spotted hand in hand with actress Moon Ji Hyo. A fan of the group snapped the photos of the singer with who is being regarded as his girlfriend. It was later reported that the woman in question seemed to be actress Moon Ji Hyo. Onlookers noted that they appeared to be on a date as the two wore matching outfits.

After the Twitter post of the fan who apparently went out for a walk and saw her bias on a date gained attention, YG Entertainment was contacted for any confirmation about the dating rumors of their artist. Kang Seung Yoon’s management agency only briefly responded saying, “We cannot comment on the private matters of artists.”

This answer has instead left fans wondering if the artist’s relationship has been confirmed in a way as the agency did not deny it. Many also pointed out that previously when rumors of fellow WINNER member Song Minho (Mino) dating his label senior 2NE1’s CL spread online, the agency was quick to call out the false reports.

Others, however, noted that when BLACKPINK member Jennie was involved in rumors for dating BIGBANG member G-Dragon and BTS member V, the agency had responded in a similar manner. Her relationship with EXO member Kai saw them being unaware of the rumors as they promised to look into the matter, which in the end turned out to be true as the stars dated for four months.

Meanwhile, Kang Seung Yoon and Moon Ji Hyo have previously worked together on the former’s solo song ‘BORN TO LOVE YOU’ as she starred in the music video. Watch below.

