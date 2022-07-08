WINNER’s Lee Seunghoon dishes on his plans to marry NCT’s Mark: I want to talk to him

The side of K-pop that we all love! WINNER member Lee Seunghoon aka Hoony became a hot topic when he tweeted about a fun Quiz that he once took. The fans were not ready for their two worlds to collide and when they did, it shook them and how! On taking a ‘which K-pop idol do you have at least 1 % chance of marrying’ quiz, Lee Seunghoon’s results showed him a 4% chance of marrying NCT member Mark. The WINNER member shared the results with his fans and said, “It’s not impossible..”

The tweet went viral and fans of both the artists had the best time trying to make sense of this quiz as well as the final answer. The man in question, Mark Lee also found out about the results while appearing on a radio show with NCT DREAM. He seemed dumbfounded but managed to respectfully praise WINNER as well as decline the offer for the time being.

When WINNER recently appeared on 1theK's 'IDDP' show, the tweet was brought back in front of them. To this, Lee Seunghoon recalled having taken the personality quiz for fun and tweeting about it to relate with his fans. He admitted to having never thought about the massive impact it would create. On being asked what he thought of NCT’s Mark, Lee Seunghoon told that though he liked Mark, he had no plans of marrying him for now.

On being prodded by his members, the WINNER member expressed his wish to meet Mark and have a conversation before anything else. He further went on to talk about how one cannot marry someone else based on just their looks and singing or dancing abilities. Lee Seunghoon wished to marry someone by getting to know them, who in this case happens to be NCT’s Mark.

Check out the funny interaction below.

