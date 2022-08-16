WINNER’s Mino confirmed to make his acting debut in Yoo Ah In, Ong Seong Wu starrer film ‘Seoul Vibe’

Netflix has released a solid lineup of supporting actors that fills the story in the movie 'Seoul Vibe' is a car chasing action run in 1988 when the Supreme Team in Sanggye-dong, who dreams of the American dream, receives an offer they can't refuse and is put into a VIP slush fund investigation operation.

Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Joo Hyun, and Ong Seong Wu took the lead roles. Here, the lineup of super luxurious supporting roles such as Moon So Ri, Kim Seong Gyun, Oh Jung Se, Jung Woong In, and WINNER’s Mino raises expectations. Song Min Ho, who has been successful as a group WINNER and artist Mino, and has shown off his natural sense of entertainment through various programs, is challenging himself to act for the first time through this work.

Born and raised in the same neighborhood with the Supreme Team in Sanggye-dong, Mino, who is jealous of Dongwook (Yoo Ah In) and wants to overcome him, leaves a strong impression by sensibly expressing from his mean side to his natural acting. He is expected to show off his side as an artist without regret, including participating in the OST of the main trailer for 'Seoul Vibe', which was released on August 10th and received a lot of attention. The solid acting synergy created by the actors, who are heavily armed with such an exitless charm, is expected to be another anticipation point of 'Seoul Vibe'.

Spectacular yet thrilling car chasing action, beat-filled music, and a feast of unique characters, set in the backdrop of Seoul, which was full of festival fever due to the 1988 Olympics. The movie 'Seoul Vibe', which is full of colorful sights, will be released to the world through Netflix on August 26th.

