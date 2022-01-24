WINNER’s Seunghoon, THE BOYZ’s Eric test positive for COVID-19

On January 24, YG Entertainment announced that boy group WINNER’s member Seunghoon had tested positive for COVID-19. According to YG Entertainment, before filming for an individual scheduled activity on January 23, Seunghoon used a self-test kit pre-emptively and tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, all WINNER members halted their activities and did the PCR tests.

As a result of the PCR tests, Seunghoon was diagnosed positive for COVID-19, while the other members (Seungyoon, Jinwoo, Mino) tested negative. YG Entertainment shared that Seunghoon is vaccinated for COVID-19, did not display any symptoms prior to being diagnosed, and is currently in good health.

Meanwhile, IST Entertainment also released a statement on behalf of THE BOYZ’s Eric on January 24. According to the agency, after completing the third dose of the vaccine on January 20, Eric was informed that an acquaintance of the friend he had dinner with had tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, Eric pre-emptively took a PCR test on January 21, and tested negative.

As he did not have any particular symptoms, Eric rejoined the group’s scheduled activities after confirming that he tested negative using a self-testing kit on January 22. After this, Eric took another pre-emptive PCR test on January 23, as he was scheduled to participate in a group reality show filming on January 24. However, he received a positive test result on January 24. IST Entertainment further shared that after hearing the news about Eric’s positive result, the other members of THE BOYZ and the staff are all awaiting test results, as well.

We wish a speedy recovery to WINNER’s Seunghoon and THE BOYZ’s Eric.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘The Doctors’ star Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon CONFIRMED as leads in new SBS drama