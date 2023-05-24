WINNER's Kang Seungyoon to enlist on June 20 as active duty soldier; Details inside

In a recent announcement that shook the hearts of WINNER fans worldwide, YG Entertainment confirmed that Kang Seungyoon will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier on June 20. While the news brings a mix of emotions for fans, the specific location and time of his enlistment remain undisclosed.

Seungyoon's enlistment: YG Entertainment announcement

As reported by SPOTVNEWS on May 24, Seungyoon is set to enlist on June 20. He will undergo basic military training at the boot camp and subsequently fulfill his national defense duties on active duty after being deployed to self-defense.

Read YG Entertainment’s full statement here

“Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We inform you about Kang Seungyoon's enlistment in the military as follows.

Kang Seungyoon will enlist on June 20 and undertake basic military training before serving as an active-duty soldier.

In order to honour Kang Seungyoon's desire to enlist discreetly, the enlisting place and time will be kept confidential, and we appreciate your understanding that no special celebration will be held on the same day.

We would appreciate it if you could offer us warm wishes and love till Kang Seungyoon completes his national defense responsibilities and returns to us in good health. We shall not stop showing our love and support for Kang Seungyoon and the other WINNER members.”

Seungyoon's journey: A testament to his versatility and artistry

Seungyoon, the leader and youngest member of WINNER, is the last member of the group to enlist in the military, following the completion of military service by Kim Jinwoo and Lee Seunghoon, and Song Minho's ongoing alternative service.

With his notable appearances on Mnet's Superstar K2 and the drama High Kick: Counterattack of Short Legs in 2011, Seungyoon embarked on a solo singing career in 2013 with the release of It's Raining. He also participated in the survival show Win: Who is Next? the same year. Renowned for his versatile vocals, Seungyoon has contributed to WINNER's chart-topping hits such as Really Really; Island; Everyday; Love Me Love Me; Millions; Ah Yeah; and So So. He has also showcased his talent as a producer, writing lyrics and composing tracks like The Love Story. In addition to his musical pursuits, Seungyoon has actively ventured into acting, featuring in various projects including Wise Prison Life, Kairos, Voice Season 4, and Drama Special - Season of Panties. Currently, he serves as a judge on MBC's Boys Fantasy - After School Excitement Season 2.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook emerges as most loved K-pop idol in US, India, more; Full list by Korean Ministry inside