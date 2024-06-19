WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon to make solo debut in mid-July with new album; Know details

WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon is going solo. The K-pop idol is gearing up to debut as a soloist with a brand-new album. The group’s agency YG Entertainment has already confirmed his debut.

WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon announces solo debut in July

On June 19, WINNER’s agency YG Entertainment released an official statement to a Korean media outlet, confirming that Lee Seung Hoon is all set for his solo debut. They further added that he is in the final stage of working on his first solo album, which is scheduled to release in mid-July.

An exact date of the WINNER member’s solo debut will be announced later. Meanwhile, the K-pop idol will debut as a solo artist almost 10 years after joining the entertainment industry with WINNER.

Who is Lee Seung Hoon?

Lee Seung Hoon, also known as Hoony is a member of the four-piece boy band WINNER. He participated in SBS’ music survival show K-pop Star Season 1, which was broadcast from late 2011 to early 2012.

After finishing the competition in 4th place, he signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment and started training to debut in a new boy band by the agency.

Then in 2014, he debuted with WINNER, a group formed from Mnet’s music reality show WIN: Who is Next. He is now assigned as the main dancer, vocalist, and lead rapper of the group.

More about WINNER

Originally WINNER was a five-piece group, formed with Kim Jin Woo, Mino, Nam Tae Hyun, Kang Seung Yoon, and Lee Seung Hoon. However in 2016, after Nam Tae Hyun parted ways, the group continued to produce music with the remaining four members.

Advertisement

Currently, the eldest member Kim Jin Woo is assigned as the lead vocalist and the visual of the group, while Lee Seung Hoon is the vocalist, main dancer, and lead rapper.

Mino continues to add potential as the main rapper, vocalist, and face of the group. Lastly, Kang Seung Yoon is the maknae of WINNER and also the leader.

Over the decade-long career in K-pop, the group has released many great songs that went on to become massive hits. Among those are REALLY REALLY, EVERYDAY, MILLIONS, LOVE ME LOVE ME, and more.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin’s Super Tuna peaks again at no 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart after hug event performance