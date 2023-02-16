WINNER’s Mino steps down as a judge on JTBC’s PEAK TIME; Fans suspect military enlistment to follow soon

‘PEAK TIME’ is an ongoing group survival show on JTBC which stars a plethora of well known K-pop artists. On February 16, it was announced that the reality show’s Mino, member of the K-pop boy group WINNER , will be departing as one of the judges. He is said to have been replaced by MAMAMOO member MoonByul.

According to reports, the artist stepped down from the show due to other activities. The scheduling conflicts led to his departure from PEAK TIME whose new judge in place of Mino will be Moonbyul. Mino was announced as a part of the show’s panel at the start, and was a part of all the pre-premiere promotions including the poster, the teaser videos and more. However, his reps have said that the star only participated in the first two episodes and could not join from the following week due to scheduling conflicts. It remains to be seen how the change of the judge right from the second part of the show will affect it.

Mino’s absence during show’s press conference

On February 15, ‘PEAK TIME’ held a press conference at the Stanford Hotel’s Grand Ballroom in the Mapo district of Seoul, South Korea. While the rest of the judges including Girls’s Generation’s Tiffany Young, Park Jae Bum (Jay Park), INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu, Highlight’s Lee Gikwang were in attendance alongside the MC, Lee Seung Gi, Song Minho was nowhere to be seen. Notably, a photo cut-out of Super Junior’s Kyuhyun accompanied the squad indicating that Mino’s decision to depart may have already been in place before the press event.

About PEAK TIME

'PEAK TIME’ premiered on February 15 on JTBC and airs every Wednesday at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST). The show aims to turn the spotlight on the K-pop boy groups who wish to seek popularity and have been unable to. 3 sections comprising groups who have not yet debuted aka the rookies, groups that are looking for exposure and groups whose promotions have been on pause due to matters like military hiatus, act as participants.