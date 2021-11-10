WINNER's Mino in talks to feature in upcoming Netflix film 'Seoul Vibe' starring Yoo Ah In & Go Kyung Pyo

On November 10, it was reported that Song Min Ho aka WINNER's Mino will be making an appearance in the new Netflix film 'Seoul Vibe'. This will mark Mino's first film appearance since his debut ten years ago. No further information regarding Mino's casting has been specified.

Produced by Netflix, 'Seoul Vibe' can be described as an ‘action blockbuster’, and is set during the time of 1988 Seoul Olympics. The movie is about an impossible grand heist for slush fund robbery undertaken by a group of talented drivers, called the Samgyedong Supreme Team who are involved with the slush fund investigations of VIPs during the Seoul Olympics opening day. According to the reports, the award-winning Yoo Ah In will essay the role of the lead, Dong Wook, who is the Samgyedong Team’s leader. Actor Go Kyung Pyo will play the role of Woo Sam, the unofficial DJ of the crew, who is also a bit emotional. Bok Nam, who knows any and every street of Seoul, will be played by Lee Kyu Hyung.

There are also other interesting characters such as Yoon Hee, Dong Wook’s younger sister who is the head of Seoul’s biggest bike club and also the only female member in the crew. The movie 'Seoul Vibe' is helmed by the director of famous movies 'As One' and 'The King’s Case Note', Moon Hyun Sung. The star-studded cast includes Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Joo Hyun, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Woong In, and more. Meanwhile, 'Seoul Vibes' began filming in August and is currently still filming. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Netflix’s new heist movie confirms star cast of Yoo Ah In, Lee Kyu Hyung, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Ju Hyun & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.