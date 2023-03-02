WINNER’s Mino to begin his mandatory military service as a public service worker; YG Entertainment responds

Mino, a member of the group WINNER, is enlisting.

YG Ent.’s response:

Mino's agency, YG Entertainment, told a South Korean media outlet on March 2, "Mino will begin his alternative service as a social worker from March 24. There will be no separate on-site events to prevent safety accidents due to crowding." They added, "We ask for your warm encouragement so that Mino can fulfill his military duty and come back healthy." Information on Mino's enlistment was also posted on Weverse, a fan communication platform. He seems to have health reasons as the reason for his alternative service rather than active duty. Mino complained of pain from a recurring neck disc several years ago.

About Mino:

Regarding this, YG added, "We ask for your understanding that it is difficult to disclose the grade and reason for the physical examination as it is personal information." Mino debuted as a member of the group WINNER in 2014. Not only as a member of WINNER , but also as a solo singer and producer, he has been recognized for his musical capabilities.

Mino’s other activities:

Previously, T-ARA’s Hyomin posted several photos on her Instagram along with the caption, “Mino’s talent. In the published photo, Hyomin poses in front of a picture presented by Mino. In particular, Hyomin's appearance, which follows the character's coordination and hand heart pose in the picture, draws attention. Hyomin added, "Wow, it's Chippy! I tried on the same clothes as Chippy. It's really the same as her." Earlier, in August of last year, Hyomin also certified the picture gift she received from Mino. At the time, Hyomin left a message saying, "Mino's drawing of a giraffe."

WINNER took part in Mnet's survival program 'WIN: WHO IS NEXT', which aired in 2013, as Team A and won the championship, earning the team name WINNER. Since its official debut in 2014, it has continued to change and grow in a variety of ways, from rap hip-hop to acoustic blues pop, blues pop, disco, dance hall tropical, and dark emotional crossover, without settling for a specific genre.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Woo Do Hwan and WJSN’s Bona suffer during their formative years in new teaser for Joseon Lawyer

Advertisement