Winners of 2022 MAMA Awards Day 1: BTS, TXT, Stray Kids, IVE and more grab trophies

On November 29, 2022 MAMA Awards kicked off its day 1 celebration with impressive and charismatic performances by various artists. Not only did the artists deliver powerful performances but also won the well deserved awards. This year's MAMA Awards ceremony took place in Osaka, Japan at the Kyocera Dome. The dome was filled with enthusiastic K-pop fans who looked forward to the big night.

The MAMA Awards, which are considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in K-pop, witnessed few interesting collaboration stages and energetic performances by different artists. Many stars walked the Red Carpet serving us with their visuals and fashionable looks. K-pop idol Jeon Somi hosted the day 1 of the awards night as she charmed the fans with her special performance. Actor Park Bo Gum will be hosting the Day 2 of MAMA Awards.

Here is a list of all the winners of Day1:

Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans Choice: Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, TXT, GOT7, TREASURE, PSY, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, BTS, BLACKPINK

Favorite New Artist: IVE, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, Kep1er

Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

Congratulations to all the winners! Stay tuned for the updates on MAMA Awards 2022 Day 2.