Winners of MAMA Awards 2022 Day 2: BTS takes home three main awards; rookie girl group IVE wins big

The MAMA Awards 2022 finally concluded their two day ceremony on November 30, 2022. The night witnessed many big stars as they walked through the Red Carpet. Actor Park Bo Gum hosted day 2 of the awards show, as earlier soloist Jeon Somi hosted the ceremony for day 1 of the MAMA Awards.

Day 2 featured a new variety of award categories, as many solo artists also grabbed trophies. BTS received a special award from MAMA this year for their contribution to K-pop. They were honoured with MAMA platinum for their worldwide sensation and for creating a new phenomenon in the world of K-pop. BTS also grabbed three main awards at the MAMA night. ITZY, (G)-IDLE, BTS’s J-Hope, ENHYPEN, IVE, New Jeans, and many more set the stage on fire with their powerful and unique performances.

Here is a list of all the winners of MAMA Awards Day 2:

MAMA Platinum: BTS

Artist of the Year: BTS

Album of the Year: BTS (‘Proof’)

Song of the Year: IVE (‘LOVE DIVE’)

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best New Artist (Male): Xdinary Heroes

Best New Artist (Female): IVE

Best Music Video: BLACKPINK (‘ Pink Venom’)

Favourite Girl Group: (G)I-DLE

The Most Popular Group: Stray Kids

The Most Popular Male Artist: BTS’s J-Hope

Best Male Artist: Im Young Woong

Best Female Artist: TWICE’s Nayeon

Best Collaboration: PSY ‘That That’ (prod & feat. SUGA of BTS)

Best Dance Performance (Solo): PSY ‘That That’ (prod & feat. SUGA of BTS)

Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN (‘HOT’)

Best Dance Performance (Female Group): IVE (‘LOVE DIVE’)

Best Vocal Performance (Group): BIGBANG (‘Still Life’)

Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Girls’ Generation’s Taeyon (‘INVU’)

Best Band Performance: Xdinary Heroes (‘Happy Death Day’)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Jay Park (‘GANADARA’ Feat. IU)

Best OST: MeloMance (‘Love, Maybe’ from ‘A Business Proposal’)

Breakout Producer: Min Hee Jin

Global Music Trend Leader: Zico

Inspiring Achievement: Jaurim

Congratulations to all the winners!