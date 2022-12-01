Winners of MAMA Awards 2022 Day 2: BTS takes home three main awards; rookie girl group IVE wins big
BTS, BLACKPINK, IVE, Stray Kids, PSY, SEVENTEEN, (G)-IDLE, and many more win at the MAMA Awards Day 2. Check out the full article to learn who all the winners are.
The MAMA Awards 2022 finally concluded their two day ceremony on November 30, 2022. The night witnessed many big stars as they walked through the Red Carpet. Actor Park Bo Gum hosted day 2 of the awards show, as earlier soloist Jeon Somi hosted the ceremony for day 1 of the MAMA Awards.
MAMA Awards 2022 Day 2
Day 2 featured a new variety of award categories, as many solo artists also grabbed trophies. BTS received a special award from MAMA this year for their contribution to K-pop. They were honoured with MAMA platinum for their worldwide sensation and for creating a new phenomenon in the world of K-pop. BTS also grabbed three main awards at the MAMA night. ITZY, (G)-IDLE, BTS’s J-Hope, ENHYPEN, IVE, New Jeans, and many more set the stage on fire with their powerful and unique performances.
Here is a list of all the winners of MAMA Awards Day 2:
MAMA Platinum: BTS
Artist of the Year: BTS
Album of the Year: BTS (‘Proof’)
Song of the Year: IVE (‘LOVE DIVE’)
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
Best New Artist (Male): Xdinary Heroes
Best New Artist (Female): IVE
Best Music Video: BLACKPINK (‘ Pink Venom’)
Favourite Girl Group: (G)I-DLE
The Most Popular Group: Stray Kids
The Most Popular Male Artist: BTS’s J-Hope
Best Male Artist: Im Young Woong
Best Female Artist: TWICE’s Nayeon
Best Collaboration: PSY ‘That That’ (prod & feat. SUGA of BTS)
Best Dance Performance (Solo): PSY ‘That That’ (prod & feat. SUGA of BTS)
Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN (‘HOT’)
Best Dance Performance (Female Group): IVE (‘LOVE DIVE’)
Best Vocal Performance (Group): BIGBANG (‘Still Life’)
Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Girls’ Generation’s Taeyon (‘INVU’)
Best Band Performance: Xdinary Heroes (‘Happy Death Day’)
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Jay Park (‘GANADARA’ Feat. IU)
Best OST: MeloMance (‘Love, Maybe’ from ‘A Business Proposal’)
Breakout Producer: Min Hee Jin
Global Music Trend Leader: Zico
Inspiring Achievement: Jaurim
Congratulations to all the winners!
