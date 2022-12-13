Winners of the Asia Artist Awards 2022: SEVENTEEN, IVE, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans and more win big

The Asia Artist Awards 2022 took place on December 13, 2022 in Japan. Here is the full list of winners!

2022 Asia Artist Awards

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards was held on December 13, 2022 at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan. Super Junior’s Leetuk and IVE’s Wonyoung were the hosts for the awards ceremony. This marked their second consecutive year to host the award show. The night was one to remember thanks to the great performance lineup and popular celebrities' appearance.

Here is the full list of the winners of the Asia Artist Awards 2022: 

AAA Popularity Award (Male): Lim Young Woong

AAA Popularity Award (Female): BLACKPINK 

AAA Popularity Award (Actor): Kim Seon Ho

AAA Popularity Award (Actress): Kim Sejeong

AAA Potential Award: KINGDOM, LIGHTSUM, Billie, TFN

AAA Potential Actor: Kang Daniel

AAA Focus Award: TRENDZ, Lapillus, ATBO

AAA Focus Actor: THE BOYZ Haknyeon

AAA Best Achievement: Kwon Yuri

AAA New Wave (Singer): TEMPEST, NMIXX, Kep1er

AAA New Wave (Actor): Choi Siwon, Hwang Min Hyun

AAA IdolPlus Popular Award (Singer): BTS

AAA IdolPlus Popular Award (Actor): Kim Seon HO

AAA Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo

AAA Icon Award: VERIVERY, Alexa

AAA Icon (Actor): Lim Jae Hyok

AAA Hot Trend Award: IVE, Lim Young Woo, SEVENTEEN, NiziU

AAA Hot Trend (Actor): 2PM’s Lee Junho

AAA Hot Trend (Actress): Park Min Young

AAA Emotive (Singer): NMIXX, CRAVITY

AAA Emotive (Actor): Na In Woo

AAA Asia Celebrity (Singer): ITZY, LYODRA, BE:FIRST

AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, PP Krit, Billkin Putthipong

AAA Rookie Of The Year: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans

AAA Rookie Actor Of The Year: Kang Daniel, Seo Beom Joon

AAA Best Choice (Singer): WJSN CHOCOME, KARD, Kep1er, PENTAGON, Stray Kids

AAA Best Choice (Actor): Kim Seon Ho

AAA Scene Stealer: Ryu Kyung Soo

AAA Best Acting Performance: Hwan Minhyun, Kim Young Dae, Bona, Choi Siwon

AAA Best Musician: LE SSERAFIM, YENA, TREASURE, NiziU, Peck Palitchoke Ayanaputra

AAA Best Actor: Kim Sejeong, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Kwon Yuri

AAA Fabulous Award: SEVENTEEN, Lim Young Woong

AAA Best Artist: ITZY, THE BOYZ, The Rampage From Exile Tribe

AAA Best Artist (Acting): Han So Hee, Park Min Young, Seo In Guk

AAA Performance Of The Year (Daesang): NewJeans (Attention)

AAA Stage Of The Year (Daesang): Lim Young Woong

AAA Song Of The Year (Daesang): IVE (LOVE DIVE)

AAA Album Of The Year (Daesang): Stray Kids (Maxident)

AAA Singer Of The Year (Daesang): SEVENTEEN

AAA Actor Of The Actor (Daesang): 2PM’s Lee Junho

Congratulations to all the winners!

Credits: Starship, HYBE

