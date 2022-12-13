Winners of the Asia Artist Awards 2022: SEVENTEEN, IVE, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans and more win big
The Asia Artist Awards 2022 took place on December 13, 2022 in Japan. Here is the full list of winners!
2022 Asia Artist Awards
The 2022 Asia Artist Awards was held on December 13, 2022 at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan. Super Junior’s Leetuk and IVE’s Wonyoung were the hosts for the awards ceremony. This marked their second consecutive year to host the award show. The night was one to remember thanks to the great performance lineup and popular celebrities' appearance.
Here is the full list of the winners of the Asia Artist Awards 2022:
AAA Popularity Award (Male): Lim Young Woong
AAA Popularity Award (Female): BLACKPINK
AAA Popularity Award (Actor): Kim Seon Ho
AAA Popularity Award (Actress): Kim Sejeong
AAA Potential Award: KINGDOM, LIGHTSUM, Billie, TFN
AAA Potential Actor: Kang Daniel
AAA Focus Award: TRENDZ, Lapillus, ATBO
AAA Focus Actor: THE BOYZ Haknyeon
AAA Best Achievement: Kwon Yuri
AAA New Wave (Singer): TEMPEST, NMIXX, Kep1er
AAA New Wave (Actor): Choi Siwon, Hwang Min Hyun
AAA IdolPlus Popular Award (Singer): BTS
AAA IdolPlus Popular Award (Actor): Kim Seon HO
AAA Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo
AAA Icon Award: VERIVERY, Alexa
AAA Icon (Actor): Lim Jae Hyok
AAA Hot Trend Award: IVE, Lim Young Woo, SEVENTEEN, NiziU
AAA Hot Trend (Actor): 2PM’s Lee Junho
AAA Hot Trend (Actress): Park Min Young
AAA Emotive (Singer): NMIXX, CRAVITY
AAA Emotive (Actor): Na In Woo
AAA Asia Celebrity (Singer): ITZY, LYODRA, BE:FIRST
AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, PP Krit, Billkin Putthipong
AAA Rookie Of The Year: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans
AAA Rookie Actor Of The Year: Kang Daniel, Seo Beom Joon
AAA Best Choice (Singer): WJSN CHOCOME, KARD, Kep1er, PENTAGON, Stray Kids
AAA Best Choice (Actor): Kim Seon Ho
AAA Scene Stealer: Ryu Kyung Soo
AAA Best Acting Performance: Hwan Minhyun, Kim Young Dae, Bona, Choi Siwon
AAA Best Musician: LE SSERAFIM, YENA, TREASURE, NiziU, Peck Palitchoke Ayanaputra
AAA Best Actor: Kim Sejeong, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Kwon Yuri
AAA Fabulous Award: SEVENTEEN, Lim Young Woong
AAA Best Artist: ITZY, THE BOYZ, The Rampage From Exile Tribe
AAA Best Artist (Acting): Han So Hee, Park Min Young, Seo In Guk
AAA Performance Of The Year (Daesang): NewJeans (Attention)
AAA Stage Of The Year (Daesang): Lim Young Woong
AAA Song Of The Year (Daesang): IVE (LOVE DIVE)
AAA Album Of The Year (Daesang): Stray Kids (Maxident)
AAA Singer Of The Year (Daesang): SEVENTEEN
AAA Actor Of The Actor (Daesang): 2PM’s Lee Junho
Congratulations to all the winners!
