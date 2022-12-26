Winners of the KBS Entertainment Awards 2022: Shin Dong Yup claims top honor
On December 24, 2022 the 2022 KBS Entertainment Awards took place. Check out the full list of winners below.
On December 24, 2022, the 2022 KBS Entertainment Awards were held, recognizing the talents and accomplishments of many deserving winners.
2022 KBS Entertainment Awards- Shin Dong Yup wins big
The 2022 KBS Entertainment Awards was hosted by Moon Se Yoon, Seol In Ah, and SF9’s Chani. On this momentous occasion, Shin Dong Yup, the beloved host of 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend' for 12 years, was honoured with the grand prize. This achievement adds to Shin Dong Yup's impressive track record, including his previous Daesang wins in 2002 and 2012.
KBS Entertainment Awards
The KBS Entertainment Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates the achievements of South Korea's entertainment industry. The awards ceremony is held by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and recognizes excellence in categories such as best variety show, best entertainment program, and best entertainment show host.
Here is the full list of the winners:
Daesang (Grand Prize): Shin Dong Yup
Viewers choice for Best Program: ‘Immortal Songs’
Entertainer of the Year: Kim Sook, Shin Dong Yup, Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Jong Min, Lee Kyung Kyu
Top Excellence in Variety: DinDin ( 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4), Ryu Soo Young (Fun-staurant)
Top Excellence in Reality: Lee Chun Soo (Mr. House Husband), Sayuri (The Return of Superman)
Excellence in Show & Variety: Kim Shin Young (National Singing Contest), Lee Chan Won ( Immortal Songs, Fun-staurant)
Excellence in Reality: Kim Byung Hun (Boss in the Mirror), Jason (The Return of Superman)
Rookie Award for Show & Variety: Na In Woo (2 Days & 1 Night Season 4)
Rookie Award for Reality: Yang Se Hyung (Love Recall), Jung Tae Woo (Mr. House Husband)
Best Couple: Joo Sang Wook & Jo Jae Yoon (Second House), Ryan Jhun & Kim Seung Soo (Listen Up), Jo Se Ho & Joo Woo Jae (Beat Coin), Kim Sook & Jonathan (Godfather)
Best Teamwork: ‘Beat Coin,’ ‘Love Recall’
Popularity Award: Kim Jun Ho (The Return of Superman), Jannabi (Immortal Songs), Jang Do Yeon (Dogs Are Incredible)
Special Producer Award: Hoe Jae (Boss in the Mirror)
Best Entertainer: Cha Ye Ryun (Fun-staurant), Yeon Jung Hoon (2 Days & 1 Night Season 4), Park Joo Ho (The Return of Superman)
Best Icon: the children of ‘The Return of Superman,’ the bosses of ‘Boss in the Mirror’
Best Challenge: ‘Diet’
DJ of the Year: Highlight’s Lee Gikwang, BTOB’s Minhyuk
Digital Content Award: Lee Mujin, Kim Gura
Congratulations to all the winners!
