WINNER’s Seungyoon, Choi Jae Sup and more to lead KBS’ Drama Special 2022 titled ‘The Panty Season’

'The Panty Season' is a story about a young man who doesn't believe in anything, where he meets Tae Ki Ho, the president of a panty company, and his friend, San Cho Rok, who makes him sincere in panties and becomes sincere in life. Seungyoon takes on the role of Ban Sang Soo, who has a warm natural temperament, but has become cynical and rational due to the growth process and environment. Seungyoon , who has accumulated acting experience through dramas 'Voice Season 4', 'Kairos', and 'Prison Playbook', raises expectations about how he will portray the change of a strict person, who is not good at expressing emotions and does not believe in anything.

The sixth work of the one-act drama of 'KBS Drama Special 2022', scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time in October, 'The Panty Season' has confirmed the main cast i.e. WINNER’s Seungyoon, Choi Jae Sup, Kang Sung Hoon, and Woo Mingyu.

Choi Jae Sup, who has accumulated acting skills by going back and forth between small screens and small screens in dramas such as 'Link: Eat, Love, Kill', 'Myungbul Heojeon', and the movie 'Mathematicians in Wonderland', took on the role of Tae Ki Ho. Tae Ki Ho is the president of the panties company 'GHT'. He is expected to become the center of the story as an unpredictable character who is awake in a strange part even though he is old-fashioned.

Kang Sung Hoon takes on the role of Baek Cheol Yong, the president of BCY, the No. 1 underwear company in Korea. Behind the luxurious suit fit and sophisticated manners, Baek Cheol Yong is a person with a strong obsession for first place. Woo Mingyu takes on the role of San Cho Rok, an employee of 'GHT' and friend of Ban Sang Soo (Seungyoon).

