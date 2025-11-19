WINNER’s Seungyoon says ‘thankful for BTS’ Jin’ recalling close bond during military: ‘He contacted me first’

Fellow K-pop stars Jin and Seungyoon built a strong friendship during their military service days. Their unexpected bond was met with surprise from fans who had not known if they were actually familiar with each other before this. The WINNER member is now spilling all the details during a chat with Park Myung Soo, where he called the older star a God-like figure and expressed his gratitude for taking care of him.

WINNER’s Seungyoon reveals how he and Jin became friends

During an appearance on KBS Cool FM's Park Myung Soo's Radio Show on November 19, Kang Seungyoon recalled his military days. He was asked about the photos involving the BTS member, as well as how their photos came to be. "I met him as a drill instructor at the training camp I was a part of." On being asked about being together in the same base, the junior responded, "I was just so envious. He's such a world star, he already seemed so big, but he seemed like a God within the military.” However, to him, the older star was anything but aloof, setting an example with his generous ways, ”But this God-like Jin took care of me and even gave me Choco Pies, and I can't tell you how grateful I was."

The 31-year-old shared how it was Jin who encouraged him to apply for the same position as himself. Though they didn’t originally know each other, the BTS member heard about it and contacted the junior first. The Abyss hitmaker told him, “Have you ever thought about becoming a drill instructor with me? If you work hard at the training center, you can do this and that. Apply to be an instructor — let’s serve in the same unit as instructors!” But despite his hard work, Seungyoon ended up in the infantry division.

Previously, Jin shared images with Kang Seungyoon, and it has now been revealed that those photos were from their last march. The two continued to be close, with the hoobae joining the sunbae on a Run Jin episode as a special guest. We hope to see more of them!

ALSO READ: WINNER announces full-group concert after 3 tears without Song Mino; know about his military service scandal