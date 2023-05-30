WINNER's Song Mino's presence at sister's wedding addressed by YG Entertainment amid military service

A wave of controversy swept through the K-pop community when news broke that WINNER's Song Mino had attended his sister's wedding while fulfilling his military service obligations. YG Entertainment has now stepped forward to clarify the situation, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Mino's participation in the joyous event.

YG Entertainment sets the record straight

Song Mino's younger sister Song Dana got married on May 28 in San Francisco, California. Despite having joined the military in March, Song Mino attended the wedding and escorted his younger sister down the aisle in place of their late father, who died last year.

In an official statement, YG Entertainment provided insights into Song Mino's attendance at his sister's wedding. Contrary to initial speculations and rumors, the agency clarified that Mino had followed all proper protocols and received the necessary permissions from the military authorities. YG Entertainment emphasized that his participation in the wedding was within the framework of the military service guidelines.

To be clear, Song Mino's agency, YG Entertainment, told News1 that "it's true that Song Mino flew out after going through formal procedures to attend the wedding of his younger sister Song Dana.”

Song Mino and Song Dada: Sibling bond

Song Dana delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing a captivating snapshot from her big day. The photo showcased her radiant beauty as she gracefully adorned a stunning wedding dress, exuding elegance, and charm. With a glass of champagne in hand and a wide, joyous smile on her face, Song Dana exuded an air of blissful anticipation.

Another heartwarming picture captured the presence of her older brother, Song Mino, adding to the enchanting ambiance. The siblings stood side by side, their bond evident as they celebrated this momentous occasion together. Notably, the enchanting nuptials took place in San Francisco, USA. In a touching gesture, Song Mino escorted Song Dana down the aisle, symbolically stepping into their late father's role, who passed away last year. This heartfelt act of love and support showcased the deep connection shared by the siblings. Prior to this joyous event, Song Mino and Song Dana had already captivated audiences with their extraordinary friendship on MBC's Hojeok Mate. Their genuine camaraderie and affectionate rapport endeared them to viewers, further highlighting the remarkable bond between these talented siblings.

Fans praise Song Mino

Following YG Entertainment's clarification, fans and supporters rallied behind Song Mino, expressing their understanding and admiration for his decision to attend his sister's wedding. The incident showcased the strong bond between artists and their fandoms, with fans emphasizing the significance of family and unity.

