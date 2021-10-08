Winter fashion trends inspired by EXO’s Kai that will make your fall to chilly transition a breeze

EXO’s Kai maybe a pop sensation for his musical talents, but the icon has also garnered a ton of fans thanks to his style prowess. Singing and being a literal dance machine in EXO, Kai, born Kim Jong-in, is also lovingly referred to as “Human Gucci” by his fans, crediting his fashion savvy looks from the Italian luxury pret brand. Since his very debut, Kai has wowed fans, media and fashion mongers with his amazing style and today, as an ode to the suave style star we’re looking at the top trends we’d love to copy from his coveted closet.

Oversized everything: Tailoring isn’t the only thing getting looser in our wardrobes thanks to the pop star. As we transition into winter, slouchy isn’t a negative fashion word, and they continue their claim to fame as stars like Kai make a strong case for the loosely-tailored fits. Oversized belted overcoats in particular are worth paying special attention to. Kai especially loves oversized outerwear, which actually leaves lots of room to get creative with your pieces underneath and Kai’s approval makes it a winner in our book.

Leather: Kai’s good looks, ruggedness and timeless appeal create the perfect vibe with leather jackets! While leather isn’t particularly a new trend, Kai switches things up with a quality leather bomber jacket, which will probably be one of the soundest style investments you’re ever likely to make. Pro tip: If you really want to stay on trend like the EXO member, why not go for a design with a belted waist to feel like a pop star yourself?

