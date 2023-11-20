Winter from aespa roped in as global brand ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren

Winter from K-pop girl group aespa has become the first member of the team to receive a solo brand ambassadorship. The renowned fashion brand Polo Ralph Lauren has welcomed Winter as its official new face. As the announcement was made on November 20, the brand released pictures of the K-pop sensation, donning their Fall and Holiday collections for 2023.

While posing for the label’s campaign images, Winter exuded elegance and glamour in the brand’s chic outfits and bags. Ever since Winter appeared on a leading magazine cover in April 2023 wearing the American luxury brand, fans have been waiting to see the K-pop idol as the face of a reputed fashion label.

aespa’s official Instagram account posted the stunning pictures of the singer with the caption, “aespa’s Winter appointed as the official ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren.” Check out the announcement post below:

aespa’s Winter features in NOBODY music video

Apart from being the latest ambassadorship, Winter has been making headlines for the new single NOBODY, which was created in collaboration with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and IVE's Liz. Launched on November 16, this track is highly appreciated by fans for its amazing vocals and dazzling visuals.

aespa on the work front

Recently, aespa celebrated its third debut anniversary on November 17. Since their debut with Black Mamba, the group members Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning have become prominent K-pop figures with their versatile music genres including pop, rock, and hyperpop. The group is not only known for its youthful energy but also its unique avatars using the metaverse concept.

Yet again, the girl group has been creating buzz with the release of their mini album, Drama, which is topping the charts in China. With this album, aespa has achieved another feat of becoming the first female K-pop band in Hanteo Chart history (South Korean music chart system) to sell over 1 million copies of three different albums namely Drama, MY WORLD, Girls, within the first week of their release.

