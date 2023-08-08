Winter of aespa receives death threats; agency takes legal action against offender, strengthens security

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of Violence

Winter of aespa was recently threatened by an unknown person on the internet. The aespa member received death threats and so the agency took immediate action to ensure the safety of the Spicysinger. According to a media outlet in South Korea, SM Entertainmenttook legal action on August 8 against the person who threatened her through an online post.

Winter received death threats, SM Entertainment took legal action against the publisher

An SM Entertainment official confirmed on August 8 that the Black Mamba singer received death threats through an online community post. After confirming the publisher of the post, the agency did not wait for a second to report them to the police. Currently, they are waiting for the investigation authorities to take prompt action against the offender. The agency also informed about the safety of the aespa member saying that they have strengthened the security system. The girl group departed for an overseas scheduled through the Incheon International Airport for Los Angeles on August 8. The members had safely aboard the plane with the help and cooperation of airport police and security personnel. The agency revealed that the police officers had recently visited SM Entertainment's office building after receiving complaints for two days straight to check the safety and security status. SM Entertainment personnel assured that they would do their utmost to protect their artists from any harm.

aespa's upcoming schedule

The girl group dropped their 3rd mini album MY WORLD on May 8 with the title track Spicy and five other tracks. All four members of aespa including Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning are currently preparing for the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival which will be held from Friday 11 August 11 to Sunday, August 13 at the Golden Gate Park in Los Angeles. Given the schedule, it was natural that Winter had to leave her house for her schedule. This made the fans anxious and they have been concerned regarding the threats as there have been multiple cases of riots with unspecified people in South Korea. They reported the posts in order to protect their idol alongside the agency.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: King The Land: Lee Junho and YoonA's chemistry displayed in unseen behind-the-scenes photos released