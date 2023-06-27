Wish to be 'Second BLACKPINK’s Lisa'? Idol school SOPA set on training students to become like singer

Seoul Performing Arts High School (SOPA), renowned for its role in fostering K-Pop sensations like BTS's Jungkook, Miss A's Suzy, and IVE's Wonyoung, plans to build a sister institution in partnership with Singapore's Raffles College of Music (SRMC). The primary objective of this new venture is to discover and nurture talented students from Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Singapore.

Cultivating the second LISA

The proposed ‘Singapore SOPA’ has generated considerable excitement among industry insiders, who perceive it as a gateway for talented young individuals in Asia with aspirations of becoming the next "BLACKPINK Lisa." The establishment of "Singapore SOPA" is expected to be positively received by aspiring youths from various Asian regions who dream of emulating Lisa's success.

The decision to prominently reference Lisa in the marketing efforts is because her remarkable journey from Thailand to achieving global stardom as a K-Pop idol serves as a beacon of inspiration for numerous aspiring performers in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, Lisa's immense popularity and influence, both within and beyond Southeast Asia, greatly enhance the credibility and attractiveness of the institution's marketing endeavors.

BLACKPINK fans have mixed reaction

It is worth noting that this acknowledgment of Lisa, the Thai member of BLACKPINK, has captured the attention of fans worldwide. Some fans have emphasized Lisa's remarkable influence, which transcends her nationality, saying ‘Lisa is the epitome of a K-Pop idol’. However, not all Lisa fans viewed this as a positive thing. Some social media users expressed their thoughts on Twitter. In response to the article, one fan stated, "Lisa's talent has nothing to do with SOPA." Several fans astutely pointed out that Lisa's path to becoming a superstar was not influenced by attending a prestigious institution.

These varied reactions serve as a reminder that although institutional support can provide opportunities, an idol's success ultimately depends on their unique talents, dedication, and personal journey. It will be interesting to observe how ‘Singapore SOPA’ navigates this intricate landscape and utilizes its potential to foster the next generation of global K-Pop stars.

