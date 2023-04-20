Wish to chat with BTS, TXT or NewJeans? HYBE's new private talk service might allow paid talking option soon

HYBE, formerly known as BigHit Entertainment, will reportedly launch a private messaging service for artists and fans dubbed 'Weverse DM' next week, an exclusive paid-for service that enables artists and fans to communicate securely.

HYBE's new private talk service - what we know so far

The new private talk service is said to offer a more personalised and private communication channel for fans to connect with their favourite K-pop idols.

This app user interface will allow fans to exchange direct messages (DM) with their favourite musicians in the same way they would with friends, without the need to download any extra apps. The platform is said to be the most comprehensive and user-friendly community platform, serves both artists and fans, and has been providing a range of fan services that are focused on fan communities, commerce, and artist content. The platform's success, which has been achieved through the expansion of countries and regions, increase in subscribers and Monthly Active Users (MAU). With a commitment to improving user experience, it will continue to develop new services and improve existing ones. The highly anticipated Weverse DM feature will reportedly be available to fans worldwide, and the first artist to use it will be revealed on April 24.

A new experience for HYBE-artist fans

With this feature fans of groups like BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, and SEVENTEEN including others present on the platform along with the SM Entertainment artists who are reportedly joining the platform can possibly communicate with their idols. It is a delight for the fans who can be more open and close to their favourite artiste and securely have a conversation with them via direct messages.

Reports suggest that HYBE is considering offering a paid option for fans to have longer or more exclusive conversations with their idols. Fans will also be able to receive images, videos, and emojis from their idols, and the service will be available for purchase using 'Jelly,' Weverse's official digital currency. This could be a great way for HYBE to monetize its new service while offering more value to fans who are willing to pay.

Many K-netizens assume the service will be a direct competitor of the 'Dear U Bubble' service, which is presently frequently used by SM Entertainment artists, JYP Entertainment artists, CUBE Entertainment artists, Starship Entertainment artists, and others.

