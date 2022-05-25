‘The Witch 2’ 2nd Trailer OUT: Park Eun Bin saves Shin Shi Ah from the hands of Lee Jong Suk & more

NEW Pictures released the main trailer for the upcoming action thriller film ‘The Witch 2’. The main trailer released this time begins with the figure of a girl (Cynthia) who takes her first steps out of the world, surviving the arc of a secret laboratory that was attacked by an unknown group wearing gas masks.

The girl's official name is 'Ark 1 Datum point', and it heralds a clue about the origin of the 'witch universe' as a reference entity for the witch project. Then, Jang (Lee Jong Suk), who is looking for the missing girl, turns to Baek (Jo Min Soo), the founder of the witch project, and says, “Who took her out? That kid", raising the audience's curiosity about what is the truth behind the girl's disappearance.

Meanwhile, with the help of two siblings, Kyung Hee (Park Eun Bin) and Dae Gil (Sung Yoo Bin), who met by chance, men who threaten him appear one after another in front of a girl who is adjusting to her warm daily life.

The head office agent Jo Hyeon (Seo Eun Soo), the boss of the organization, Yong Du (Jin Goo), who is chasing the whereabouts of the girl, and the four mysterious characters are expected to show off their unstoppable performances. Here, the more splendid and powerful action that begins with the copy, “The beginning of everything, another witch wakes up,” provides more exhilarating and thrilling pleasure.

Meanwhile, 'Witch 2' will be released on June 15th.

