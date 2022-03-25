‘The Witch’ sequel comments on possible June premiere

On March 25, a media outlet reported that the sequel to ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’, titled, ‘The Witch: The Other One’, is gearing up to premiere in June. In response to the report, a representative from the team of the sequel commented, “We are considering various possibilities including June,” continuing “Nothing besides the cast lineup has been decided.”

Starring Kim Da Mi in the lead role of high school student Ja Yoon, ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’, aired in 2018. The South Korean mystery horror action film follows a young girl who escapes from a mysterious laboratory after a violent incident that leaves many dead. 10 years later, the girl (Kim Da Mi), discovers her telekinetic powers. At the time of its release, the movie finished its debut weekend in first place at the South Korean box office, grossing over 6 million USD in that time span.

The highly anticipated sequel has been previously confirmed to star rookie actress Shin Si Ah in the lead role, after being chosen from among 1,408 competition for the role in ‘The Witch: The Other One’. Meanwhile, Park Eun Bin will also be starring in the sequel, alongside Kim Da Mi and Lee Jong Suk who will be making special appearances.

Further, the director of the first movie, ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’, Park Hoon Jung, will also be helming the much-awaited sequel. Stay tuned for more updates about ‘The Witch: The Other One’!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin goes viral over THIS video; Jimin, V & Jungkook rule Instagram with new records