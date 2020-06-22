  1. Home
The Witcher: Season 2 of Henry Cavill starrer series to go back into production in August

Netflix’s fantasy drama series The Witcher will restart shooting on 17 August after getting halted due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Read on to know more.
Netflix is all set to resume the filming of season 2 of its fantasy drama series The Witcher. The show, which features Superman actor Henry Cavill in the lead role, will restart shooting on 17 August. The production was shut down earlier this month because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The show is currently one of the biggest hits on the streaming platform. I’m dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we’ve been apart, it’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, will reunite on set 17 August,” The Witcher’s official Twitter handle announced.

Earlier this month, speaking about Season 2, producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich promised the fans that the upcoming episodes will not be as confusing as Season 1. Referring to the multiple timelines featured in the first season, Hissrich said, “Obviously, it was one of the most controversial parts of Season 1 and I didn’t expect it to be as controversial as it was.” She also stated that even though the storyline left the fans all confused, the creators could not have avoided any of it.

“It’s something I still stand behind, in terms of storytelling,” she told The Wrap. She further stated that now that the characters have intersected, the plotline will get a smoother because it will focus on one timeline. “So what we’ll see in Season 2 is that all of our characters are existing on the same timeline. What that allows us to do story-wise though is to play with time in slightly different ways,” she explained. The creators stated that her favourite part about Season 2 is the debut of new witchers.

