The Witcher Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens pour in raving reviews, call it 'best fantasy series'

The Witcher has returned with its second instalment, and die-hard fans are already binge-watching the Henry Cavill-led fantasy drama while leaving positive reviews. The Netflix series is based on the same-named books and live-action game, and its highly twisted plot, as well as incredible VFX, have made it a popular choice for many. However, The Witcher, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are destined to be together.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to binge-watch a few episodes and voice their opinions. While some praised the cinematography, narrative, and costumes, others said the show had them hooked all over again. One user joked that the show is so captivating that they didn't even have time to tweet about it. However one wrote, "Didn't see that coming. what a great ending can't wait for more." Other user wrote, "I'm really TRYING not to bingewatch it. This show has me geeking out so much, I can't."

Aside from Cavill, it also stars Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in key roles. The second season has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Cavill's leg injury a year ago. Fans were also treated to a spinoff animated series titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Netflix, which focused on another character, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). Take a look at what fans have to say about the season just hours after it was released.

Check out the tweets below:

Didn't see that coming hat a great ending can't wait for more. #TheWitcher — Misty J (@mistykj05) December 17, 2021

What a huge intro for the last episode

You really did us proud @witchernetflix #TheWitcher — andrea (@andreacsfodor) December 17, 2021

I'm on episode 4 now. It just automatically started. I wasn't in time to stop it



I'm really TRYING not to bingewatch it. This show has me geeking out so much, I can't

I've hit pause during episodes several times just to get my hype moments in check #TheWitcher — Mellz×⁷ (@Mellzx__) December 17, 2021

That was a hell of a Season 2 from #TheWitcher. A very tension heavy season. Also this #BloodOrigin spin-off with Michelle Yeoh looks seriously intriguing. Keep it coming! — DaemØn (@djdaem0n) December 17, 2021

Just watched the first episode of The Witcher season 2. It’s so good man, the cinematography, the story, the costumes, I love everything. #Netflix — tmk (@mike2of7) December 17, 2021

Season 2 of The Witcher. Yes I'm hooked once again. Thank you. @witchernetflix @LHissrich — proevoboy (@proevoboy1) December 17, 2021

I was worried #TheWitcher will decline. If anything it's even more like the books in season 2. So much fun. Best fantasy series atm. #witcher #farewelleskel pic.twitter.com/JLLIF1sD5r — TV Addict (@ranblv) December 17, 2021

ALSO READ:The Witcher Season 2 Early Review: Henry Cavill's Geralt returns with not just monster slaying but more heart