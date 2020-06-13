The Witcher: Showrunner promises season 2 will be less confusing; Teases debut of new witchers

Showrunner of The Witcher, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, reflected on Season 1 of the show and stated that the upcoming season will be less confusing.

While the fans are eagerly waiting to find out what will happen next in The Witcher, the series’ showrunner spilled some details about the show’s upcoming season. The Witcher is currently one of the most popular series on Netflix. Speaking about Season 2, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich promised the fans that the upcoming episodes will not be as confusing as Season 1. Referring to the multiple timelines featured in the first season, Hissrich said, “Obviously, it was one of the most controversial parts of Season 1 and I didn’t expect it to be as controversial as it was.”

She also stated that even though the storyline left the fans all confused, the creators could not have avoided any of it. “It’s something I still stand behind, in terms of storytelling,” she told The Wrap. She further stated that now that the characters have intersected, the plotline will get a smoother because it will focus on one timeline. “So what we’ll see in Season 2 is that all of our characters are existing on the same timeline. What that allows us to do story wise though is to play with time in slightly different ways,” she explained.

She revealed that the upcoming episodes will feature flash forward. “We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way than we weren’t able to do in Season 1,” Hissrich added. The creators stated that her favourite part about Season 2 is the debut of new witchers. “In Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other Witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies. So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is,” she said.

The upcoming season will introduce the fans to some new faces, including Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Paul Bullion as Lambert and Yasen Atour as Coen. “I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old,” she said.

