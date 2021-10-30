The Witcher Trailer: Season 2 promises a looming war, deadly monsters and 'end of days'; WATCH

The Witcher's second season has received its official, full-length, real trailer, providing the greatest look yet at the monsters, magic, and mayhem that await Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) when the series debuts on Netflix on December 17th.

The new teaser promises a lot more about what to anticipate from the forthcoming second season, including the looming conflict with the Nilfgaardian Empire, Ciri's witcher training, Geralt's normal monster hunting, and the long-awaited return of everyone's favorite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey). However, The music is a big cry from what fans of The Witcher have come to expect, but it may be worth it since the teaser finishes with a significant payout by reuniting Geralt with his close buddy Jaskier. Though the presence of the Wild Hunt has previously been reported, the trailer hints that the storyline would be primarily centered on Geralt teaching Ciri and the greater plan of the Continent's destiny.

Check out the trailer here:

However for those unversed, The Witcher surrounds Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, is a silver-haired witcher (or monster-hunter) whose fate is intertwined with the princess Ciri (Freya Allan). Geralt also meets the sorcerer Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who is a member of a magical order engaged in courtly intrigues.

Meanwhile, MyAnna Buring, Mimi M Khayisa, Joey Batey, Paul Bullion, Eamon Farren, and Royce Pierreson also star in the series, The second season, which will consist of eight episodes, will be available on Netflix on December 17. A third season has already been confirmed.

