'...with Youngjae hyung': BamBam replies playfully after GOT7’s leader Jay B turns down new unit request

A recent video that surfaced on the internet about a fan asking GOT7's leader Jay B about a possible unit formation with BamBam leaves people in splits over the hilarious replies BamBam and Jay B gave. Recently Jay B was spotted on BamBam's AREA 52 opening show in Seoul. Fans loved the idea that four out of seven members were seen enjoying the show together.

BamBam teases Jay B after he turns down a new group unit offer with him

Jay B, GOT 7's leader was recently asked by a fan if the artist sees any possibility ever of forming a new unit with BamBam given the members are still together as one group GOT7. Jay B giving a heartwarming smile gladly said no. The fan broke into a burst of laughter asking why. Jay B replied, "It’s not that I have no thoughts of doing one with Bamie. I’ve said this last time... it’s possible for me to feature in his songs or for him to feature in my songs... but making a new unit again or doing a new team again is so…" The fan again asked him what if BamBam earnestly asks him to do a unit, Jay B replied, "I’ll say, I’m sorry…I’ll say, Let’s do a song!" This hilarious reply sent the fan into a burst of laughter. Meanwhile, BamBam was quick to notice this interaction and replied on X (formerly Twitter) that he would go do a unit with Youngjae Hyung (older brother in Korean) along with a childish GIF.

BamBam's First World Tour AREA 52

BamBam is currently on his first world tour titled AREA 52. He kicked off the tour in Seoul on September 16. His fellow GOT7 members Youngjae and Yugyeom joined him as special guests on stage. GOT7's leader Jay B also joined them from the crowd while NANANA was being performed. After Seoul, BamBam moved towards his next destination which was Manila in the Philippines. He performed in Manila on September 22 where Sandara Park known by the stage name Dara also made a guest appearance on the show. She was previously a member of the girl group 2NE1. BamBam's next tour stops will be Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok in October 2023.

