Within just 2 days of its release, The Glory ranks 3rd on Netflix’s global viewership count

A second part to ‘The Glory’ was just dropped on Netflix. While the show’s first part was admired for its lifelike portrayal of some eerily disturbing brutal events, the makers of the show did not shy away from unveiling an exponentially more twisted facet of the story. The show’s second part was released just two days ago and the gripping storyline has managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens once again. The Glory follows Moon Dong Eun, a woman in her forties who has made a flabbergasting comeback in the lives of her high-school bullies. While the scenes from the show might seem unrealistically brutal to a better part of viewers, it is in fact based on a real incident of bullying in South Korea from the early 2000s.

When Moon Dong Eun decides to avenge the unjust violence that has scarred and traumatised her for life, she is met with much aversion from a group of friends that once brutally bullied her. While the group tries their best to bring Moon Dong Eun down once again, they are almost oblivious to how immaculate Moon Dong Eun’s plan of revenge is. Now that Moon Dong Eun is not a helpless teeanger anymore, she has a detailed plan for bringing down every single person that once made life unbearable for her.

Watch the trailer for The Glory’s second part her

While a better part of the group is seen succumbing to Moon dong Eun’s brilliant planning, Park Yeon Jin is not someone who can go down without a fight. With complete lack of remorse, Park Yeon Jin refuses to reflect on her actions for a better part of the show, making the tussle between her and Moon Dong Eun exponentially more thrilling to watch. The lifelike portrayal of the complex feelings of anxiety, fear, hatred and apprehension are brilliantly portrayed by every single actor on the show.

The second part of the show has clearly delivered just the right number of answers for the audience. The latter explains the whopping count of viewership the show’s follow-up part has been welcomed with.

