Witness a petrifying peek into thriller drama Hometown’s world

Not many days until ‘Hometown’ will air its first episode and one after the other, eerie clips have continued to drop, making us all the more ready for it. In a new short teaser, we see inside the world of the mystery thriller that is set to leave the fans gaping at their screens.

The teaser starts with the view of a man’s unruly hands playing with a lighter. ‘Click’ and the lighter opens up, but no flame is seen, ‘Clack’ and it closes. As a scared Jo Junghyun (Han Ye Ri) can be seen jerking in her sleep. A silhouette walking over a flooded road as she tosses and turns on her bed, a voiceover says “You people do not know what I am talking about” as the figure of Jo Kyungho (played by Uhm Tae Goo) appears, dressed in a prison uniform.

With a spark from the lighter, a man can be seen inverted as he walks ahead, revealed to be the terrorist Jo Kyungho. With gory images of a past murder playing over in her mind, Jo Junghyun wakes up startled and with a scream of her own. The video ends with a creeping reiteration of ‘Hometown’.

‘Hometown’ is the story of a peculiar murder that takes place in a small town in 1999 prompting the reveal of a tape containing information about serial killings. Actor Yoo Jae Myung will act as Choi Hyungin, a detective who is investigating the case and lands across Jo Junghyun, the sister of terrorist Jo Kyungho. The two look for her missing niece, only to face off against an imprisoned Jo Kyungho.

The first episode of ‘Hometown’ will be broadcast on September 22 on tvN.

