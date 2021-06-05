WJSN The Black unveils director's cut MV for title song EASY; Wrap up promotional activities of debut album

From unpublished videos to NG scenes, WJSN The Black bring a surprise gift that is forming ripples in their fans' hearts.

WJSN, also called Cosmic Girls, is a Korean-Chinese girl group. The thirteen-member group was formed by Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. On April 26, the girl group announced the formation of their second sub-unit WJSN The Black, featuring main vocalist Seola, lead vocalists and rappers Bona and Exy, and maknae Eunseo.

On May 12 of this year, the sub-unit announced its official entry into the scene with the release of their debut album My attitude with EASY serving as the title track and the B-side Kiss Your Lips. After three weeks of special performances and television appearances, WJSN The Black concluded their promotional activities for their debut album with an appearance on the SBS' music program Inkigayo which aired on May 30.

On the afternoon KST of June 3, Starship Entertainment released the director's cut music video for the title song EASY through the group’s official SNS. The released video contains newly re-edited cuts of scenes that were unfortunately not included in the main music video. The members in the video caught the eye by demonstrating their unstoppable charisma in line with the sharp sound with styling that showed off their girl-crush charm.

While the main music video focused on group performances, the director's cut video focused on each member's delicate emotional lines and elegant dance lines. In particular, the tense sound and the facial expressions of the members filling the close-up screen radiated a unique mood and added depth to the video. The acting chemistry of the members captured from various angles makes viewers reluctant to look away.

On sticking to the end of the video, we are treated to behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot of EASY as well as various NG scenes. These bloopers are quite fun and amusing.

WJSN has been known for their fairytale-like image as shown in their performance stages and music releases. However, they have tried new styles and aesthetics, giving rise to the unique appeal of WJSN The Black. The Boss Unit, as it is referred to by fans, has crafted a mature and alluring image.

Debut promotion activities of WJSN The Black have been completed, but the members will return as individuals and as WJSN, so keep your eyes on them!

