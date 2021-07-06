WJSN Dayoung is now on TikTok and we cannot stop admiring her creativity!

The charismatic Im Dayoung has launched her personal TikTok profile. Read ahead to know more.

Known to have a cute, sunny and hilarious personality, WJSN Dayoung’s Tiktoks were definitely long overdue! She decided to start her own account in order to continue communicating with the fans with colourful, cheery content as her way of bringing some warmth in these tough times. Prior to this, she used to make covers of english songs like ‘Santa Tell Me’ for Christmas, ‘2002’ by Anne-Marie, Peaches by Justin Bieber and the latest cover of ‘Butter’ by BTS.

Her cover for ‘Butter’ by BTS has already crossed 2 million views on TikTok and can also be found on Youtube. Her flowery moves, sweet vocals and pretty visuals have made the super hit song even better! She has also partaken in the #집콕챌린지 or #boredinthehouse challenge, a Tiktok challenge that was very popular amongst the people around the world during the first few months of the pandemic. She made the trend famous again in South Korea amongst the ‘MZ Generation’ which is the collective group of Millennials and Generation Z. It is a very popular marketing term as well as a new age word that represents the generation of people that believe in being themselves, needing complete transparency and being accepting of everyone.

She spoke of her new Tiktok account on social media and asked that her domestic as well as global fans give her love and pay attention to the new forms of original content she’d be bringing to the platform. She has complete creative freedom and through her tiktoks, we are able to see her expressive words, acting and dancing. She has also participated in several other challenges like Monsta X’s ‘Gambler’ challenge and her hilarious take on the challenge was loved by the audience.

Im Dayoung joined WJSN or Cosmic Girls in 2015 and the group officially debuted in 2016. She is part of the WJSN sub-unit ‘WJSN Chocome’ as well as the group project ‘Y-Teen’. Finally, she made her acting debut in 2020 with the KakaoTalk drama ‘Love Revolution’, where she played the character of Oh Ah Ram and also had a cameo in the popular webtoon drama ‘True Beauty’. She has also made regular appearances on KBS Cool Fm’s ‘Jung Eun Ji Gayo Plaza Radio’

Her Tiktoks are too funny and creative to miss. One thing’s for sure- we definitely will be watching some of her covers and challenges all day!

ALSO READ- WJSN The Black unveils director's cut MV for title song EASY; Wrap up promotional activities of debut album

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched any of her Tiktoks? What did you think? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments

Share your comment ×