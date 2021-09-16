WJSN members are all smiles in the ‘Let Me In’ concept film for UNIVERSE Music

WJSN dazzled the viewers with their pretty smiles and soft gazes in the latest concept film for the UNIVERSE single ‘Let Me In’. Dressed in bright and elegant outfits, the light and airy instrumental gives the listeners an inside view to the mystical world of WJSN or Cosmic Girls. WJSN exuded a unique charm by perfectly using the colorful patterned blouse and a colorful suit with a retro sensibility. In particular, the superior visuals and confident expressions of the members made the fans' hearts flutter by presenting a more mature and deep charm.

WJSN will release a new song 'Let Me In' on Universe Music at 2:30 pm IST on September 23rd. Prior to this, the scheduler and cover image will be presented on the official SNS at 6 pm on the 13th. The teasing content for 'Let Me In' is expected to draw attention from global fans by foretelling the unique charm of WJSN.

WJSN recorded the Initial Chodong sales of more than 60,000 copies with their ninth mini album 'UNNATURAL' released in March. The music video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within 5 days of its release, imprinting the presence of a 'trend global group'. In addition, at the same time as the comeback, SBS MTV 'The Show' 1st place trophy was held in his arms, realizing the explosive popularity of both domestic and foreign. WJSN are also meeting with global fans through various contents such as pictorials and radio. In particular, he appeared as a cosmic influencer in the universe original entertainment drama drama 'The Secret of the GRAND MANSION: THE MISSING GIRLS' and showed off his extraordinary reasoning and entertainment skills, attracting attention.

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, is a South Korean-Chinese girl group formed by Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. The group debuted on February 25, 2016 with the extended play Would You Like? and with twelve members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum and Dayoung. In July 2016, WJSN added a thirteenth member, Yeonjung, to the group.

