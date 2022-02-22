WJSN’s Dawon to go on hiatus due to health concerns

On February 22, Starship Entertainment announced that South Korean girl group WJSN’s Dawon will be going on hiatus due to health concerns. According to the statement, Dawon had previously been receiving treatment for anxiety disorder while promoting with WJSN. In order to focus more fully on her treatment and recovery, she will now be halting activities for the time being.

You can read Starship Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“Hello.

This is Starship Entertainment.

We are making an announcement regarding the health status of our artist WJSN’s Dawon.

Dawon is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with anxiety disorder. Up until now, we have taken measures for her recovery by consulting with Dawon so that she could receive treatment while carrying out her scheduled activities, but it has been determined that she needs to focus on her treatment through sufficient rest and stability. Therefore, based on the opinion of medical professionals, it has been decided that she will halt her activities in order for her to recover her health, after consulting with Dawon.

Dawon will not be participating in future scheduled activities, and she plans to rest in order to focus on recovering her health.

We apologize for causing concern to fans with this sudden news, and we will continue to do our utmost and focus on Dawon’s treatment so that she can find stability.

Thank you.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that WJSN will be part of the line-up for the upcoming second season of Mnet’s comeback survival show ‘Queendom’.

Wishing a speedy and full recovery to WJSN’s Dawon.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ITZY announces rescheduled date for first fan meeting after Lia, Yeji & Chaeryeong recover from COVID-19