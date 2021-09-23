WJSN unveils a glamorous and ritzy world for UNIVERSE Music that will make you say ‘Let Me In’

WJSN released ‘Let Me In' through various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on September 23rd in partnership with the global fandom platform UNIVERSE. 'Let Me In' is a synth-pop genre song with an impressive harmony of addictive synth sound and rhythm guitar at the center of the song.

In particular, the lyrics expressing the desire to fill the world of the loved one with beautiful things by comparing herself to a flower maximizes the lovely charm of WJSN. The refreshing vocals and lovely charm that WJSN will present through 'Let Me In' are expected to capture the hearts of global fans once again. Meanwhile, WJSN perfectly creates various concepts such as 'Secret', 'I Wish', and 'Illusion', and is called the 'concept artisan', the representative of the music industry.

WJSN recorded the Initial Chodong sales of more than 60,000 copies with their ninth mini album 'UNNATURAL' released in March. The music video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within 5 days of its release, imprinting the presence of a 'trend global group'. In addition, at the same time as the comeback, SBS MTV 'The Show' 1st place trophy was held in his arms, realizing the explosive popularity of both domestic and foreign. WJSN are also meeting with global fans through various contents such as pictorials and radio. In particular, he appeared as a cosmic influencer in the universe original entertainment drama drama 'The Secret of the GRAND MANSION: THE MISSING GIRLS' and showed off his extraordinary reasoning and entertainment skills, attracting attention.

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, is a South Korean-Chinese girl group formed by Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. The group debuted on February 25, 2016 with the extended play Would You Like? and with twelve members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum and Dayoung. In July 2016, WJSN added a thirteenth member, Yeonjung, to the group.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Youngjae drops a classy and chic moving teaser for his first mini album ‘COLOURS from Ars’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the preview? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.