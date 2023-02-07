WJSN’s Bona and Woo Do Hwan transform into important figures in first stills for MBC’s Joseon Lawyer
MBC released the first stills for the upcoming romance thriller drama Joseon Lawyer starring Woo Do Hwan and WJSN’s Bona.
On February 7th, MBC's new Fri-Sat drama 'Joseon Lawyer' released the first stills showing off Bona's beautiful hanbok figure. In the released stills, Bona wears her hanbok and boasts the appearance of a historical drama goddess. With her eye-catching appearance and her princess elegance, expectations are gathering for her acting transformation as she challenges her first historical drama through 'Joseon Lawyer'.
Bona’s role:
WJSN’s Bona plays the role of Lee Yeon Joo, the daughter of the late king. Her father, King Seon, loses his life without finishing the compilation of the law code that he worked so hard on. Lee Yeon Joo wants to avenge her father and drive the Hungu faction ministers out of the court. Lee Yeon Joo is a true noblesse oblige figure who believes that her revenge also has true value only when it is ultimately done for the sake of the country and people. In addition, Lee Yeon Joo hides her identity to avenge her and lives in the name of her wish. It makes me wonder what her revenge plan will be when she abandons her princess identity, and how the turbulent events she will go through because of this will be drawn.
Woo Do Hwan’s role:
Woo Do Hwan took on the role of Kang Han Soo, a foreign branch of the Joseon version of an international man. In the drama, Kang Han Soo is a 'lawsuit maker' who causes all sorts of lawsuits to avenge the enemies of his parents who died unjustly due to certain laws.
In the released stills, the appearance of Woo Do Hwan, who showed off his hanbok to the fullest, draws attention. Woo Do Hwan, who is confident and relaxed in the steel, shows the appearance of the character of Kang Han Soo, an invincible foreign branch. Expectations are growing as to how the meeting between characters Woo Do Hwan and Kang Han Soo, who have a complete look that perfectly digested the application, will be drawn. The aspect with sharp eyes also doubles the charm of the Joseon version of Kang Han Soo, a brain-sexy man. His soft charisma stands out in his appearance holding a law book and staring somewhere with serious eyes, and expectations are high on what kind of activity he will perform as a foreign branch that is said to dominate Hanyang.
