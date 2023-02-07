WJSN’s Bona and Woo Do Hwan transform into important figures in first stills for MBC’s Joseon Lawyer

On February 7th, MBC's new Fri-Sat drama 'Joseon Lawyer' released the first stills showing off Bona's beautiful hanbok figure. In the released stills, Bona wears her hanbok and boasts the appearance of a historical drama goddess. With her eye-catching appearance and her princess elegance, expectations are gathering for her acting transformation as she challenges her first historical drama through 'Joseon Lawyer'. Bona’s role:

WJSN’s Bona plays the role of Lee Yeon Joo, the daughter of the late king. Her father, King Seon, loses his life without finishing the compilation of the law code that he worked so hard on. Lee Yeon Joo wants to avenge her father and drive the Hungu faction ministers out of the court. Lee Yeon Joo is a true noblesse oblige figure who believes that her revenge also has true value only when it is ultimately done for the sake of the country and people. In addition, Lee Yeon Joo hides her identity to avenge her and lives in the name of her wish. It makes me wonder what her revenge plan will be when she abandons her princess identity, and how the turbulent events she will go through because of this will be drawn.