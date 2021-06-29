WJSN's Bona CONFIRMED to join tvN's Twenty Five Twenty One that might star Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri as leads

WJSN member Bona has confirmed her next acting project! Read on to know about.

We are excited to report new developments in the upcoming tvN drama, Twenty Five Twenty One! Twenty Five Twenty One is a time travel drama that takes place from 1998 to 2021 and how time determines the interpersonal chemistry between two young adults. In 1998, in a world that seems to be on the brink of disaster, two people aged 22 and 18 meet for the first time. At ages 23 and 19, they end up hurting each other. At 24 and 20, they learn to trust each other, and at age 25 and 21, they start to fall in love.

In March, it was reported that Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri are in talks to play the lead roles in the upcoming time travel drama. Nam Joo Hyuk is in talks to play the male lead Baek Yi Jin, while Kim Tae Ri is in talks to play the female lead Na Hee Do. It is reported that the two actors are positively reviewing the offer, but nothing has been confirmed so far. But, we do have development on that front! King Kong By Starship confirmed that WJSN's Bona will star in Twenty Five Twenty One!

Bona will play Go Yoo Rin, an athlete of the national fencing team and Na Hee Do's rival! She has a cold personality but is extremely passionate about fencing. She aims to win an Olympic gold medal. She is on decent terms with Na Hee Do despite being rivals. The drama is set to broadcast this winter.

