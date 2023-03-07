WJSN’s Bona is filled with hope and inspiration in the new poster for upcoming drama Joseon Lawyer

WJSN’s Bona transforms into a princess of the Joseon Dynasty.

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Joseon Lawyer', which will be broadcast for the first time on March 31st, released a character poster for Bona (playing the role of Lee Yeon Joo) on March 7th. The released poster shows Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) dressed in her hanbok, while the warm background of lanterns is outstanding. She is seen hugging the law book tightly, has eyes full of aspirations as if she is eager for something. Along with this, the copy of 'I will use this seriously for the country and the people' adds to the anticipation.

Bona as Lee Yeon Joo:

Lee Yeon Joo, who Bona will perform passionately, dreams of avenging her father using the 'law', and approaches Kang Han Soo (Woo Do Hwan) to avenge her. As sincere as she is for her country, she believes that her revenge should be worthwhile as well. Lee Yeon Joo is a princess, but she also shows off a confident and active charm. This is a part that adds to the curiosity about how she will portray the role of Lee Yeon Joo's character like the script suggests.

About the drama:

'Joseon Lawyer' depicts the story of 'Kang Han Soo', a lawyer in the Joseon Dynasty who takes revenge by trial against the enemy who killed her parents. It is a delightful and exhilarating Joseon Dynasty court revenge action drama that shows that true revenge is valuable when doing righteous things and grows into a real lawyer for the people. Bona, who played the Ko Yurim of the urban image in last year's 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One', raises expectations for what kind of transformation she will show while challenging her historical drama as her princess. Broadcast at 9:50 pm on March 31st.

Yoo Ji Sun (played by Cha Hak Yeon) disapproves of unfair trickery and pathetic storytelling, but he is confused by the fact that he saved the people's resentment, which he was unable to do. As a result, it makes us more curious about how the three people, Kang Han Soo, Lee Yeon Joo, and Yoo Ji Sun, will become entangled.

